Keel Point LLC Buys New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Itron by 5.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $301,194. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

ITRI opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.51, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

