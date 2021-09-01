Keel Point LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

