Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the July 29th total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS KRRGF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 57,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRRGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

