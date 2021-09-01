KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 230,045 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

