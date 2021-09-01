Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.45. Kadant reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

KAI traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.75. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $209.98.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 50,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.