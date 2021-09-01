Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 702,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1,916.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 399,463 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 335.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 69.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,283 shares in the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

