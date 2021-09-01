Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Joyce’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Joyce alerts:

About Joyce

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.