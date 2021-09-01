Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 30,000 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

