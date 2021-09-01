Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.95.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a $88.95 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of JMPLY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

