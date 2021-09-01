Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.20. 167,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $455.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

