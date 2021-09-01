Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.65. 123,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

