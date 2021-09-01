Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $188,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $173.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $456.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

