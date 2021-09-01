John E. Herzog Sells 4,529 Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 4,529 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $16,032.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,085,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,381,721.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OLB stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

