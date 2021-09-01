JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $19.93 Average PT from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.93.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 4,099,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,938,426. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $113,983. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

