Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $186.70 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 122,292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $17,163,977 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

