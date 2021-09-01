J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $70,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

