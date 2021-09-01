J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,398,000. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $497.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.73. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.83.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

