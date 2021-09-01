J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $267.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $268.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

