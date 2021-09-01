J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

RFEM stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $78.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.