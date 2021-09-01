J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 303.81 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 179.85 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.32.

In related news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

