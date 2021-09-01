iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 527,448 shares.The stock last traded at $85.05 and had previously closed at $85.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.