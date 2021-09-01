iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $453.71 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $455.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

