iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.75

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.75 and last traded at $161.75, with a volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

