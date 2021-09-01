iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 54,598 shares.The stock last traded at $108.79 and had previously closed at $108.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

