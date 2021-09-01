iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $142,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.05. 21,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

