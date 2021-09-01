iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.44

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 24423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

