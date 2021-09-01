iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,073 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after buying an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

