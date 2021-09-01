iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.23

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 3148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,543,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,350,000 after purchasing an additional 137,731 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $26,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

