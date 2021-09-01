iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 29th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 94,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,068. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.