iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,116,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

