iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 149,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.93. 4,153,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,926. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

