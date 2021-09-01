iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,715,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,419. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

