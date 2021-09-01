Irwin Federman Sells 60,357 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,361,050.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Irwin Federman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $698,467.06.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $632,186.86.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Irwin Federman sold 312 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $6,614.40.

ONTF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ON24 by 131.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at $17,160,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

