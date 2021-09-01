Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 8,327 put options on the company. This is an increase of 6,615% compared to the typical volume of 124 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INOV shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

