Investors Purchase Large Volume of Iridium Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,551 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,164% compared to the typical volume of 360 call options.

Shares of IRDM opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -445.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 19,596 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $803,827.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,885.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

