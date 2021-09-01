Investors Buy Large Volume of Inovalon Call Options (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,307% compared to the average volume of 818 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INOV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 742.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.