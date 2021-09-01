Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $14.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after buying an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after buying an additional 897,969 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.