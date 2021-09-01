Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PSCH opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $199.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

