Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.20. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF shares last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 318 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

