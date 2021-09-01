Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.