Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 35.8% in August

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 70,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,860. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $127,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.