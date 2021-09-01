inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 127,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in inTEST by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in inTEST by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in inTEST by 14.8% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 153,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in inTEST by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.