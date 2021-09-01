International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Down 31.1% in August

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 730,700 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of IBOC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. 5,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 43.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 46.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 63,312 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 98,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 160.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,951,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

