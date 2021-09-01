Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period.

WFH stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $79.12.

