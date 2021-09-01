Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 658 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,422,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,855,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $46,062,112. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

