Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

