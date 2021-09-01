Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 6.4%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.00 and last traded at $170.87. 12,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,765,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,752,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

