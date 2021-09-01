Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

