Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.13 and a 200 day moving average of $219.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

