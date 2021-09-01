Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.